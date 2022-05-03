On Accepting the Bachelor Gig

“I didn’t know my decision would be a groundbreaking one. I hadn’t watched the show before. I hadn’t even thought much of the show before. If pressed, I would have assumed that a Black man had been chosen as the lead in the past,” he wrote, noting that he learned he was the first Black Bachelor “more than a week” after signing on. “Hadn’t it been on air forever? Surely at least one brother had led the franchise. That thought would quickly be proven wrong!”

After agreeing to be the Bachelor, James recalled having very “tactical” conversations with producers, including notes that the show had “Bachelor Nation” not “fans.” He also revealed that he nearly ruined his shot when he missed an important meeting with the show because he didn’t make it back from a boat trip in time for a Zoom meeting.