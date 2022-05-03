On Clare Crawley Slamming Him

James addressed Crawley’s April 2020 tweets about him for the first time in the book. “If you are doing interviews and creating Cameo accounts before you are even on my season… you are in it for the wrong reasons… #dontwasteyourtime,” she wrote at the time. While she didn’t name names, James was on the app to raise money for charity with one of his friends, New York Giants’ wide receiver Alex Bachman.

“The sentiment backfired. On Twitter, Bachelor Nation quickly pounced, rushing to point out the worthy cause our work benefitted,” he wrote. “I appreciated their support, but it was hard to take any positives away from the tiff. I hadn’t met Clare, yet I still held out hope that, once the world was back up and running, there might be chemistry for us to discover.”

James told Us on the “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast that he still hasn’t met Crawley. “I’ve never spoken to her my entire life,” he said, noting that he included the story in the book not to be “shady” but because he doesn’t know if he would’ve become the Bachelor without the pre-show headlines. “To be judged by her or anybody to judge somebody on what they think about someone without meeting them, I don’t think is the right way to go about getting to know somebody.”