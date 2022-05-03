On Finding Out About Rachael’s Scandal

James found out about the photos of Kirkconnell on the news in his NYC apartment. “They declared Rachael a racist,” he wrote, recalling her calling him immediately. While he initially said he wouldn’t let “gossip” affect his feelings for her, the photo started to remind him of “wrestling with how to move through the world in my Black body” and navigating racism during his own college experience.

He added that the following days are “a blur” as his “reputation shifted in the minds of many” and his family, friends and people from his past reached out. “Rachael suffered, seeing every past mistake, down to the minute, paraded across headlines. … During that period, the show’s host gave one of the worst interviews in modern memory. The scandal escalated. The walls closed in,” he wrote, adding that he retreated to Cameron’s house in Florida.