Nearly four decades after Back to the Future hit movie screens, the original cast reunited to celebrate the film’s brand-new stage adaptation.

Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd and Lea Thompson — who portrayed Marty McFly, Doc Brown and Lorraine Baines, respectively, in the film trilogy — posed for pics at the premiere of Back to the Future: The Musical in New York City on Tuesday, July 25.

Based on the 1985 film of the same name, the show follows Marty (played on stage by Casey Likes) who gets stuck in the past after time traveling to the 1950s. Marty tries to save his family’s future by setting up his parents while also attempting to return to his present day life with the help of Doc Brown (Roger Bart).

The musical debuted in London’s West End in 2021 before transferring to Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre.

