Making changes! The 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards will look very different this year — so much so that they’ve been split into two shows.

First, the main show will debut on Sunday, May 16, at 9 p.m. ET on MTV, live from the Palladium in Los Angeles. The two-hour broadcast will honor the biggest scripted TV shows and movies of the year.

The night will be emceed by DJ Snoopadelic, a.k.a. Snoop Dogg, and hosted by Saturday Night Live alum Leslie Jones.

Then, 24 hours later, on Monday, May 17, MTV Movie and TV Awards: Unscripted will shine a new light on the reality TV world. The second show, hosted by Nikki Glaser, will also feature a slew of new presenters, specifically those who have made a name for themselves in the unscripted landscape.

Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, Paris Hilton, the cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Selling Sunset‘s Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Heather Rae Young and Mary Fitzgerald are only a few of the stars who are set to appear.

Bling Empire‘s Kim Lee will DJ the second show.

The two-night event will also feature two new categories. On Monday night, Best Musical Moment (presented by Sonic Drive-In) will be awarded, highlighting some of the biggest soundtracks in TV and movies this year.

On Tuesday night, Best Music Documentary will be recognized, with Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande‘s documentaries being showcased.

Find out everything to know about the show below: