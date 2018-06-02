Rosé all day! With summer upon Us and National Rosé Day quickly approaching, Us Weekly decided to round up the top five ways you can celebrate everyone’s favorite holiday and have an excuse to load up on wine. From pretty pink get-ups to rose-colored beauty products to use while basking in the sun to fun-filled events with food trucks, rosé connoisseurs and more, we’ve got all the details on how you can get into a festive mood for Saturday, June 9, all while sipping on your favorite vino, of course. Scroll through for the details!