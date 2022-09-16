Cast Shakeups! Final Twists! Everything to Know About 'New Amsterdam' Season 5

One last ride! After four years on NBC, New Amsterdam is nearing a conclusion with its fifth and final season.

Ahead of the season 5 premiere, Max (Ryan Eggold) and Helen (Freema Agyeman) finally got the chance to explore a romantic relationship — which came with its own set of ups and downs. At the time, Eggold hinted at a happily ever after for the couple.

“I think they trust each other. I think they just know that the other person has their back no matter what,” the actor exclusively told Us Weekly in April 2022. “And I think that they’ve sort of had intimacy before they were romantic. They grew very close as colleagues when Max was married, and then I think they grew even closer in the aftermath of losing his wife.”

The California native also teased what is still yet to come, adding, “[Being a mom] has always been important to [Helen’s] character. It’s certainly important to Max, in terms of having this sweet little girl, Luna. It’s very important to him to find a mom for his daughter, and a partner for [himself]. But I think a female role model, and just caregiver, to be there for Luna. He wants to be a family, so that’s potentially in their cards.”

Eggold explained that Helen would be dealing with a “big change” that “affects” her connection with Max. “It’s a challenge that I won’t spoil, but I think it’s a surprise that’s coming that they have to navigate. It’s something really new to deal with,” he hinted to Us.

One month later, fans were left shocked after Helen left Max at the altar. The twists kept coming when Agyeman later announced that she would not be coming back for the final season.

“Dearest Dam Fam. First off I would like to say a huge heartfelt thank you for your unending, dedicated and deliciously ferocious support!” the Sense8 alum, who had been part of the show since 2018, told TVLine in a statement in July 2022. “I feel very fortunate to have connected with so many of you over these past few years, while rolling around in the skin of Ms. Helen Sharpe, and witness every ebb and flow of your emotional investment. What a ride! Thank you for being on it with me. She has meant so much to me, but the time has come for me to hang up her white coat, as I officially share the news that I will not be returning for the final season of New Amsterdam.”

Agyeman continued: “While I am saddened, I am also incredibly excited to see how the story concludes as a fan of the series. It has been such a joy to play Dr. Helen Sharpe for 4 seasons — those writers built a badass! Beyond grateful for the opportunity to tell some of her stories! Fanfic — it’s over to you to tell the rest!! Lots of love Fam!”

That same month, creator David Schulner and executive producer Peter Horton addressed how New Amsterdam would wrap up without its female lead.

“We wish Freema the best of luck on her next chapter and the doors of New Amsterdam will always be open if she wishes to return! We are extremely proud of the impact Freema and Dr. Helen Sharpe have made over these past four seasons and are so grateful to have been a part of that story,” the duo said in a statement. “As we head into the fifth and final season, we want our #Sharpwin fans to know we still have a few surprises in store for them.”

Scroll down for everything to know about season 5: