What Can Fans Expect?

“We blew up everyone’s life so they can help each other recover,” Schulner teased to TV Insider in August 2022, noting that the main characters will spend more time together while “trying to heal everyone’s fatal flaw.”

Schulner also hinted that viewers should prepare for an “unexpected romance,” adding, “I think we’ve used every [natural disaster] in our 80 episodes. Now all the fireworks are going to be between our characters.”