Unrecognizable! Before America fell in love with Olympian Adam Rippon during the 2018 Winter Olympics, he rocked a Justin Timberlake-inspired curly hairstyle — and we’ve got the pictures to prove it.

The 28-year-old Pennsylvania-native, who won a bronze medal in the team skating event for Team USA in Pyeongchang, South Korea, and made history as the first openly gay man to compete for the United States, was just making his mark on the skating world in 2008.

According to NBCOlympics.com, Rippon won the 2008 and 2009 World Junior Championship gold medals and hoped to land on the 2010 Olympic team. However, he finished fifth at Nationals in 2010 and didn’t make the cut. Instead, he went to the Four Continents Championships and came away with the gold medal in 2010.

