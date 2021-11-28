The story continues! After an explosive conclusion to season 5 of Outlander, fans of the Starz series will see the Fraser family face even more trouble as the Revolutionary War heats up.

Viewers witnessed Claire (Caitríona Balfe) being violently sexually assaulted after she secretly published medical advice under a man’s name in the season 5 finale. Although her husband, Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan), came to her rescue, the pair still have plenty of obstacles to face in season 6.

“Fans can rest assured their beloved Claire and Jamie will be back facing new challenges, adversaries and adventures in season six as we delve into American history and continue the story of the Frasers as they settle in the New World,” Starz president and CEO Chris Albrecht shared in a statement after the show was renewed.

Heughan confirmed that story lines would continue to get darker during the Outlander panel at New York Comic Con in October 2021.

“I think Jamie and Claire have spent a lot of time building this community [at Fraser’s Ridge] and I think this is the season where we really see that disintegrate,” he said at the time. “Yeah, Jamie went to save Claire, but I think, obviously, she hasn’t gotten over that trauma, and I think Jamie is very aware of it. He’s keeping an eye on her, and I think these cracks are really starting to show — not only for Jamie and Claire but for the rest of the inhabitants of Fraser’s Ridge. The war is coming.”

The Spy Who Dumped Me star also teased new characters and how they will add to the overarching plot.

“We have this family, the Christies, that arrive at the Ridge, and they initially are integrated into the new community, but very soon we start to see a lot of the history that’s between Tom and Jamie really get under the skin of everyone,” the Saturn Award winner noted. “And it starts to sort of disintegrate or decay what Claire and Jamie have built at Fraser’s Ridge.”

Heughan previously admitted that filming season 6 came with its own set of complications amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s been challenging. I think shooting through a Scottish winter during a pandemic, it was weird. We would go to work, especially at the start, and we didn’t know what was going to happen,” the Bloodshot actor detailed on the “Just the Facts” podcast in June 2021. “I’d just finished a movie in London which had similar protocols. But to be in Scotland and to see no one on the roads driving to work — and just to be in this world where it felt like we were the only people at work — it was kind of crazy.”

The Scottish actor noted that he was “really pleased with this season” after filming finished.

“It feels almost like early western vibe,” he said at the time. “We’re building to the War of Independence. Obviously, there’s time travel as well and all the other elements. It feels like a small, but mighty season.”

Scroll on for everything to know about season 6 of Outlander: