A Tidy Romance (Title Changing)

Stars: Jill Wagner, Victor Webster, Rukiya Bernard

Local Denver interior designer Bethany is all about creative visualization and is excited to remodel one lucky winner’s home. However, when a young girl submits her widowed father and he wins, he’s unsure how he feels about a stranger coming in and redecorating their house. Bethany and Grant spend a lot of time together and quickly realize this is much more than just another job. (Saturday, January 18)