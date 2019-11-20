Winter in Vail

Starring: Lacey Chabert, Tyler Hynes

Los Angeles event coordinator Chelsea learns that her estranged uncle has recently passed away and left her a chalet in Vail, Colorado. After being passed up for a promotion at work, she heads to Vail and find that the chalet is in the midst of being renovated by Owen, a contractor who new her uncle. She quickly begins making friends (and maybe more!) in town — before she hears from her boss and is offered a job she’s always wanted. Chelsea starts to fall for Owen, her old boss reaches out and offers her a promotion. (Saturday, January 4)