3. She’s the 2nd Colombian American Cast in a DC Comics Project

West Side Story still hasn’t hit theaters yet, but Zegler is already catching casting directors’ eyes. In February 2021, it was confirmed that she would be joining Zachary Levi in Shazam: Fury of the Gods, the sequel to the 2019 superhero film, making her the second actor of Colombian American heritage to appear in the DC Comics universe.