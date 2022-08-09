Eat your heart out, Emily Cooper. Bravo is heading to the City of Light for its new reality show Real Girlfriends in Paris — and the first trailer promises plenty of drama, romance and fashion.

The upcoming series follows six twenty-something American women as they follow their dreams of living as ex-pats in France’s capital city. Based on the first trailer, the show seems like a perfect fit for those who are fans of Emily in Paris and Sex and the City but also love to indulge in reality TV.

“I need to find someone that I like enough to have sex with and just get the cobwebs out a little bit,” Margaux Lignel says in the series’ first trailer, released on Monday, August 8. Her castmate Victoria Zito adds: “It’s really not hard to find a date in Paris. Everyone’s horny.”

While that may be true, it seems that Parisians the ladies meet may not be as interested in American pop culture. When Kacey Margo asks her date if he’s excited about a new Spider-Man movie, he briefly appears stunned before replying, “Oui!”

Cast member Anya Firestone, however, seems to be more interested in taking in the city’s world-famous cultural attractions — and helping her friends settle down with handsome Parisian partners.

“I love Paris because of the emphasis on art, on aesthetics,” she explains in the trailer after taking her costars on a tour of one of the city’s many famous museums. “Raising five young American women in Paris is a full-time job, and I would love to see them off with a nice young French man.”

For Adja Toure, her European jaunt is all about taking in as much as possible. “I’m happy because I’m making new friends and having new experiences,” she explains.

Though they may have different goals for their lives in France, the cast all agree that Paris would be a woman if it were a person. “She’s very sensual, beautiful,” Margaux explains. Adds Emily Gorelik: “Paris is a very emotional girl.”

Anya, meanwhile, takes the metaphor one step farther. “If Paris was a woman, you’re looking at her,” she deadpans in a confessional interview.

The premiere of Real Girlfriends in Paris airs on Bravo Monday, September 5, at 9:15 p.m. ET. Remaining episodes will air on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET and will be available to stream via Peacock on Tuesdays.

Keep scrolling for more details on the cast of Real Girlfriends in Paris.