Has Filming Begun?

The next Virgin River installment was initially supposed to begin filming in March 2022, but production was pushed back to July.

Martin confirmed that shooting was indeed underway via Instagram in July 2022. “Jack’s back! Day 1 of shooting #virginriver Season 5 – feels good to slip back into jacks boots. Hope y’all enjoy season 4 tomorrow!!!! 😀😀🎉🎉,” he captioned the on-set selfie.