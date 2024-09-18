Your account
Entertainment

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Kicks Off With a No Eliminations Premiere: See the Night 1 Scores

By
Feature Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough Who Was Eliminated First on Dancing With the Stars
13
Disney/Andrew Eccles

No one was eliminated during the season 33 premiere of Dancing With the Stars, so 13 duos are still keeping their mirrorball trophy dreams alive.

The stars danced to songs that they consider to be their personal anthems during the Tuesday, September 17, premiere episode, which meant that the musical selections ranged from pop to R&B to country.

After each celebrity and their respective pro partners got a chance to show their stuff to judges Bruno Tonioli, Derek Hough and Carrie Ann Inaba, Eric Roberts and Britt Stewart had the lowest score of the night while Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong led the pack.

Inaba, 56, told Kinney, 24, that she’d “set the standard” for the season while Tonioli, 68, told the actress that her tango was among the best he’d seen on the show. Both judges gave Kinney the first eights of the competition.

Those in the middle of the scoreboard served up memorable moments as well. From Bachelor Nation’s Joey Graziadei opening his shirt to reveal his abs during his Cha Cha with Jenna Johnson to Brooks Nader hinting that she and partner Gleb Savchenko have a “healthy flirtatious vibe,” season 33 is already shaping up to be a steamy one.

While no one was eliminated during the premiere episode, two duos will be sent home next week.

Keep scrolling to see all the performer’s scores from the premiere episode of Dancing With the Stars:

