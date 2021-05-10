Ben Barnes

Before taking on the role of General Kirigan, Barnes was known for his work on HBO’s Westworld as well as for playing Prince Caspian in the Chronicles of Narnia film series. The actor told Us in April 2021 that he tried to humanize Kirigan, who is by far the most mysterious and intimidating character on the show. “If he’s powerful, where is he vulnerable? If he’s at the top of this hierarchy, is he isolated? Is he lonely? He definitely is lonely and isolated, but does that loneliness make him angry or does it make him desperate for a human connection of some kind?” Barnes explained. “Where can I find the warmth? Where can I bring parts of myself with this character?”