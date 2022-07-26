Top 5

Stories

Reality TV

‘Snake in the Grass’: Everything to Know About the Cast and New Reality Show

By
What's Been Said Snake in the Grass Everything to Know About the New Reality Show
 Chase Bjornson/USA Network
4
4 / 4
podcast

What’s Been Said About the Show?

Bones explained to the Today show in July 2022 how the competition was like “a social experiment.” “I’ve never met anyone that goes, ‘I’m a terrible judge of character’ — everyone thinks they’re great at it,” the Arizona native told hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager.

“This show is that — can you watch someone and watch what they’re doing and figure out who’s lying? You’re watching people get pressed, you’re watching people do hard things … can they keep lying and can they pull it off? Because if they can, they’re gonna win all the money.”

Back to top