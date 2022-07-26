What’s Been Said About the Show?

Bones explained to the Today show in July 2022 how the competition was like “a social experiment.” “I’ve never met anyone that goes, ‘I’m a terrible judge of character’ — everyone thinks they’re great at it,” the Arizona native told hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager.

“This show is that — can you watch someone and watch what they’re doing and figure out who’s lying? You’re watching people get pressed, you’re watching people do hard things … can they keep lying and can they pull it off? Because if they can, they’re gonna win all the money.”