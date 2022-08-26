Craig and Shep Hash It Out

Following their drama during episode 9, Taylor pushed Shep to apologize for his past negative comments toward Craig. The Average Expectations author pulled his pal aside before night’s end, saying, “Craig, I’m really, really sorry. I’m dead serious. I’m sorry for all the s–t that I said.”

The Sewing Down South founder accepted the apology, but pointed out that he and Shep “don’t see eye to eye” on a lot of topics. “We have very different opinions on almost everything in life. We both have to be OK with that,” Craig explained. Shep acknowledged the comment, replying, “Craig, I love you and we’re gonna have fun,” to which the Delaware native said, “I do love you.”