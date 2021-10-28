Eric McCormack

The Will & Grace alum revealed in October 2021 that he never saw his hit 1993 Halloween movie, Double, Double, Toil and Trouble, during which he played the dad of the Olsen twins’ characters’ Kelly and Lynn Farmer.

“I’m going to this year. I’m going to go to my Hulu account and watch it finally,” McCormack told Entertainment Weekly when reflecting on the cult classic. “But no, I never have. It’s hard to go back and see … certain looks. And also, I was probably a year-and-a-half into television, so I was still trying to adapt my stage acting to the camera. Maybe I was terrified to go back and watch it.”