Michelle Hurd

Hurd was an OG member of the SVU team as detective Monique Jeffries. She was Det. Jon Munch’s (Richard Belzer) partner for two seasons before leaving the show in 2001. The New York native has had a long TV career with a role on Leap Years, ER, Gossip Girl and 90210. From 2010 to 2013 she played Colleen Manus on The Glades. In 2016, she had a recurring role on both Daredevil and Ash vs Evil Dead, before playing Shepherd on Blindspot from 2016 to 2019. As of 2020, she was a part of the Star Trek: Picard series. Hurd has been married to Garret Dillahunt since 2007.