Philip Winchester

Fans were introduced to ADA Peter Stone in 2018, when he replaced Rafael Barba, and after two seasons on the drama, he departed the show in 2019. Winchester was previously on Chicago Justice in 2017 and appeared on two episodes of Strike Back in 2018 (he was a part of the show beginning in 2010) while on SVU. He is set to play Joey Kasinski in the upcoming film, Rogue. The Montana native and Megan Coughlin tied the knot in 2008 and in 2015 they welcomed their first child.