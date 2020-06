Raúl Esparza

After playing ADA Rafael Barba from 2012 to 2018, Esparza returned for one episode of the crime drama in 2020. Toward the end of his time on the series, the Delaware native also starred on The Path and voiced Ralph Stilton on BoJack Horseman. He also appeared on one episode of The Good Fight in 2020 after starring in Off-Broadway productions of Roadshow and Seared.