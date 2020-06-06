Richard Belzer

The Connecticut native portrayed Detective John Munch for 15 seasons, most of them alongside Detective Fin Tutuola (Ice-T) as his partner. He played the same character on the original Law & Order from 1996 to 2000. In 2013, he appeared in Santorini Blue, which he also produced, and in 2015, he was on an episode of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. In 2016, he came back for an episode of SVU, after leaving the show in 2014, and also starred in The Comedian. Throughout his career, Belzer has released 10 books, including Hit List: An In-Depth Investigation into the Mysterious Deaths of Witnesses to the JFK Assassination. He’s been married to Harlee McBride since 1985 and was married two times prior.