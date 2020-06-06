Tamara Tunie

Beginning in 2000, Tunie played Dr. Melinda Warner, the medical examiner, on the show. She wasn’t afraid to fight back and often times ruffled the detectives’ feathers. In 2015, she walked away from the show, but reappeared in 2018 and 2019 for one-off episodes. The Pennsylvania native jumped from SVU to Blue Bloods with a recurring role from 2016 to 2018. She appeared on Dietland, Better Call Saul and Black Earth Rising before playing Genevieve on Almost Family beginning in 2019. In 2015, E! News confirmed that Tunie and her husband of 20 years, Gregory Generet, had separated, but had yet to file divorce papers.