The Darker Side

During an interview with Variety in May 2022, Bower revealed that it took about seven and a half hours to transform into the monster through prosthetics. After filming for 12 hours, Bower wasn’t in a rush to remove all of the makeup for Vecna.

“I came in in character, wearing the character, so I’m sitting in the makeup chair very still, not really talking to anyone. Music is a big help for me. I find it to be a very visceral experience,” he noted. “I had a few records that I was just constantly spinning on repeat as I’d been building the character I’d had on anyway, so there was that, sort of, subconsciousness that was coming through.”

Bower recalled asking for an extra 30 minutes to himself before filming started, adding, “It was totally pitch black. I’d sit in [a dark room] between the takes and go for it. It was really interesting. About halfway through, I started to become quite afraid of Vecna.”