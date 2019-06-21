It’s almost time! Stranger Things season 3 will be released in less than two weeks and if you thought the first two seasons were intense, keep your arms and legs inside the ride at all times!

It’s the summer of 1985 and kids just want to be kids – but apparently that’s not really happening here, even though it’s the kids’ final summer before heading into high school.

The new trailer, released on Thursday, June 20, shows the gang back together, trying to enjoy a night out at the fairgrounds. Of course, that’s not really possible since they quickly find out that the monster Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) thought she had locked out at the end of the season, was in fact, still in Hawkins.

“You let us in, and now you are going to have to let us stay,” a creepy voice says in one part of the video. However, everyone is ready to fight. Eleven, nose bleeds and all, is giving it her all; Mike (Finn Wolfhard) is by her side, as they’re now a couple; Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and BFF Steve (Joe Keery) are struggling to find out what a mysterious green liquid is; and Nancy (Natalia Dyer) and Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) are literally about to throw down with axes and guns.

Elsewhere in the trailer, Chief Hopper (David Harbour) and Joyce (Winona Ryder) are getting closer, but also are extremely worried about their kids – which is the usual for Joyce.

Overall, the video has a bit of a Jurassic Park theme with the cast hiding behind a car and a giant dinosaur-like paw grabbing a walkie talkie. All that was missing was a close up of a dinosaur eye.

Below, Us Weekly breaks down some of the best moments from the trailer.