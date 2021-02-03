8. Land

Robin Wright has seemingly done it all in front of the camera since her debut as Princess Buttercup in The Princess Bride back in 1987. Now she’s directed her first feature film, a gritty meditative drama about perseverance. After Edee (Wright) loses her husband and son, she retreats solo to the harsh wilderness. She soon gets a brutal lesson in what Mother Nature has to offer, until a local man (Demian Bichir) helps her heal physically and emotionally. Think a poignant mix of Wild and the sure-to-be-Oscar-nominated Nomadland, complete with breathtaking scenery of the Rockies. (In select theaters Friday, February 12).