On His Biggest Inspiration

The “Earned It” crooner called Diana Ross’ 1996 halftime show his favorite of all time during the press conference, saying he watched it “over and over again” while preparing for his own.

“She’s just so glamorous,” he added. “The show just makes me smile. She has a great exit with the helicopter — when she lands in the middle of the field, grabs onto it and flies out into the clouds. I wish I could’ve done that. I wish I thought of it, to be honest.”