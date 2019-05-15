It’s something Survivor fans have never seen before! On Wednesday, May 15, Jeff Probst will reveal the sole survivor. But is it one of the final five or will someone come back from Extinction Island to take the W?

All four returning players – Aubry Bracco, David Wright, Kelley Wentworth and Joe Anglim – are on Extinction Island along with seven other players: Chris Underwood, Aurora McCreary, Eric Hafemann, Reem Daly, Wardog, Ron Clark and Julia Carter.

During the finale, which, per usual, will be include two hours in Fiji followed by a live one-hour reunion special, the 11 eliminated contestants who chose to remain on Extinction Island will have one chance to fight their way back into the game and compete one last time for the $1 million prize.

Ahead of filming, Us Weekly spoke to Probst, 57, on set in Fiji and he had a surprising prediction about the four returners: “Joe will have the hardest time, but he’ll last a while; his record is undeniable. Once you get to individual portion, people know they just can’t risk it. David is the dark horse, the one people don’t really understand. My pick is Wentworth to win the game. She’s got so many skills. I would never vote these four early. They have too much experience.”

Rick Devens, Lauren O’Connell, Gavin Whitson, Victoria Baamonde and Julie Rosenberg remain in the game – Devens won his way back in on day 17 after being sent to Extinction Island six days prior. So, will one of the final five take home the prize or will someone return?

Many aren’t sure it’s fair that those who were already sent packing will have that chance again, but the longtime host doesn’t agree.

“I’m a fan of the losers’ bracket. I like the second chance. I like the underdog. I like telling the winner, ‘If you’re so good, beat me again.’ It’s not a right or wrong. I totally respect people thinking this breaks the rules, I just don’t agree,” he told Us on set. “The idea is to try to go deeper with the show. I’m curious why people are playing Survivor. Why come out here and do this to yourself? I think Extinction Island will do this. On Survivor, the worst day is when you don’t have a challenge because you have to sit there. On Extinction Island, there are no challenges, no rewards, no fried chicken. You have rice and time. You’re going to lose your mind out there.”

