TV

‘Survivor’ Season 41 Cast Revealed, Host Jeff Probst Introduces ‘New Era’ With a ‘Much More Dangerous 26-Day Game’

By
Genie Chen Survivor Season 41 Cast Revealed
 Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment
18
8 / 18
podcast

Genie Chen

Age: 46
Hometown: Los Angeles, CA
Current Residence: Portland, OR
Occupation: Grocery clerk

Back to top