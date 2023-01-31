A new crop of faces has been revealed for the upcoming season of Survivor.

CBS has dropped the names and brief bios of the 18 new castaways who are set to compete on season 44 of the long-running series hosted by Jeff Probst.

This year’s crop of players includes a NASA engineering student, a New York City firefighter, a drug counselor, a surgical podiatrist, a law student and more.

“The participants will be divided into three tribes of six and face a faster, more dangerous season from the moment they step on the beach,” according to the press release. “The moral dilemmas and mysterious new layers of this complex game will push even the strongest competitors to their limits, and the mental and physical challenges require players to constantly adjust their strategies in order to make it another day.”

The network also released a three-minute teaser of the new season, which gives a look at the beginning of the game as the cast hits the beach in their respective tribes.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

As in recent seasons, the game is now filmed over 26 days in a more accelerated iteration of the competition.

Mike Gabler, a heart valve specialist from Houston, Texas, won the previous season of the show and vowed to donate his $1 million winnings to veterans in need.

Scroll down to meet the 18 castaways for season 44 of Survivor, which kicks off with a two-hour premiere on CBS Wednesday, March 1, at 8 p.m. ET.