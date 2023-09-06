The newest players for Survivor season 45 are ready to hit the beaches of Fiji — and there’s one familiar face amongst them.

Bruce Perreault is the first contestant to make his return in the new era of the game. In the season 44 premiere, Bruce, 47, was medically evacuated on the first day after sustaining a head injury in the first challenge.

After the episode aired in March, 3, host Jeff Probst revealed on his podcast, “On Fire With Jeff Pobst,” that Bruce would be invited back for an upcoming season, but Probst, 61, didn’t share any details on when fans could expect Bruce back.

In addition to Bruce, the cast includes 17 new contestants and features a wide array of characters from a TikTok musician to a civil rights attorney. Like previous seasons filmed post-pandemic, the players will be divided into three tribes at the beginning of their journey to become the Sole Survivor and take home the million-dollar prize.

CBS also announced that Survivor will have extended 90-minute episodes every Wednesday for the milestone season.

Survivor premieres on CBS Wednesday, September 27, at 8 p.m. ET and is available to stream on Paramount+ the next day.

Keep scrolling to meet the Survivor 45 cast: