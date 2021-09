Brian Heidik

The actor, who won Survivor: Thailand, faced many legal troubles after his time on the show. He filed a restraining order against his then-wife Charmaine “C.C.” Costigan in 2002, alleging assault. The order was lifted as he didn’t show up in court. The pair, who share one son, divorced in 2006 and he quickly remarried and had three more children. In 2006, he was arrested for allegedly shooting a dog with an arrow.