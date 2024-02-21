The Amazing Race Season 36 Cast Revealed

After brothers Greg Franklin and John Franklin emerged as winners on season 35 of The Amazing Race, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal the new sets of pairs ready to compete in season 36 of the CBS show.

Season 36 of Amazing Race, which will premiere on Wednesday, March 13, will follow 13 new teams as they begin the race in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, where the pairs will participate in a traditional Mexican rodeo and lasso to the finish line. Similar to other seasons, the cast members will embark on a crazy journey which includes paragliding in Colombia, rally car racing in Argentina, swimming through waterfalls in the Dominican Republic and visiting Rihanna’s childhood home in Barbados.

This season’s teams include the former NFL player Rod Gardner, his wife, Leticia Gardner, and firefighter moms Pulver and Bizzy Smith among others.

“This season of The Amazing Race features a cast of adventurous thrill-seekers. We always want to challenge our cast and surprise our viewers, so we are excited to travel to two new countries along the route,” executive producers Bertram van Munster and Elise Doganieri shared in a press release with Us. “The 90-minute episodes are returning, which really allows us to delve into the countries on the route and get to know our amazing cast. We are ready for a global adventure like never before.”

Last season, viewers watched brothers Greg and John win the $1 million cash prize, which they said they are going to invest and take their family on a trip with the newfound money.

“We might do a little Amazing Race course for them [on the trip]. That would be pretty special,” John shared on CBS News in December 2023.

The Amazing Race season 36 premieres on CBS Wednesday, March 13, at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Keep scrolling to see the full cast: