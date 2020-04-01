TV ‘The Biggest Loser’ Cast Transformations From Premiere to Finale: Before and After Pictures By Emily Longeretta 18 hours ago Richie Knapp/USA Network (2) 12 4 / 12 Megan Hoffman Start weight: 290 poundsEnd weight: 207 pounds (down 83 pounds) Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News See How Fashion Designers are Fighting COVID-19 — From Producing Face Masks to Making Generous Donations ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Taping Postponed: 7 Questions We Need Answered at the Reunion Stars Affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic: Tom Hanks, Orlando Bloom and More More News