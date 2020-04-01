TV

‘The Biggest Loser’ Cast Transformations From Premiere to Finale: Before and After Pictures

By
The Biggest Loser’ Cast Transformations From Premiere to Finale: Before and After Pictures
 Richie Knapp/USA Network (2)
12
4 / 12

Megan Hoffman

Start weight: 290 pounds
End weight: 207 pounds (down 83 pounds)

Back to top