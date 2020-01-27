Micah Collum

Micah, 23, has grappled with his weight most of his life, growing up in Alabama. His mother struggled with drugs and Micah turned to emotional eating. “There was a lot of just feeling lonely, being depressed, not feeling good enough and self-hatred,” he told Us. However, his friends and family pushed him to do the show. “They knew I deserved this and deserve a better life. … I’d love to learn everything, go back home and teach [my dad and brothers] a healthier way to live, easy things to cook that are healthy but also delicious.”

Start weight: 326 lbs