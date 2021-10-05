Hollywood loves a movie about Hollywood, so it’s no surprise that a remake of the 1992 film The Bodyguard was announced in September 2021.

In the original movie, Kevin Costner stars as Frank Farmer, the titular bodyguard hired to protect Rachel Marron, an actress and musician played by the late Whitney Houston. Over the course of the film, Frank and Rachel fall in love, but they eventually realize that their romance could never work.

Though The Bodyguard was critically panned at the time of its release, it has endured as a classic thanks in part to its soundtrack, which featured Houston’s cover of Dolly Parton‘s “I Will Always Love You,” as well as “I’m Every Woman” and “Queen of the Night.” Two songs from the movie, “I Have Nothing” and “Run to You,” were nominated for Best Original Song at the 1993 Academy Awards. (They both lost to “A Whole New World” from Aladdin.)

Parton recorded “I Will Always Love You” nearly 20 years before The Bodyguard premiered, but she later said that Houston’s version of the track was the one that put the song in the history books.

“When Whitney did ‘I Will Always Love You,’ I mean, look what a grand song she made out of that simple, heartfelt song,” the “Jolene” songstress told Nightline in April 2012. “It was just amazing. Whitney is the one who took it worldwide and really made it a household word — or song, I should say — so I’ll always be thankful to her for that.”

According to Forbes, the country legend raked in more than $10 million in royalties from Houston’s recording of the song. In August 2021, she told Andy Cohen that she reinvested some of that money into a Black neighborhood in Nashville.

“I just thought, ‘This was great. I’m going to be down here with her people, who are my people as well.’ And so I just love the fact that I spent that money on a complex,” Parton said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live. “And I think, ‘This is the house that Whitney built.'”

In 2012, Costner revealed that there was originally supposed to be a sequel to The Bodyguard released in the 1990s — and Princess Diana was on board to star in it.

“I said, ‘Look, I’m gonna write this part with you in mind. Is this something that you would like to do?’” he recalled. “And she said, ‘Yes, I do.’”

After the royal’s 1997 death, however, plans for the movie were scrapped.

