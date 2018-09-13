The Roseanne spinoff is officially an episode underway. ABC released the first look photos of The Conners premiere on Wednesday, September, which include a few hints about what happened to Roseanne Barr’s character, Roseanne Conner, who will not be returning to the show.

In November, the network axed Roseanne following a racist tweet she made. However, she signed over all the rights to the show and will not be involved in The Conners. But will she get killed off? The photos of the premiere, titled “Keep On Truckin,’” may hint at just that, as the one above shows a very sad Dan (John Goodman), Becky (Lecy Goranson) and Darlene (Sara Gilbert), as they seem to get bad news from Jackie (Laurie Metcalf).