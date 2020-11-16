The Australia Fallout

During the sixth episode, Diana struggles to balance motherhood and her duties but also cannot seem to connect with her husband. While they’re on a tour of Australia, they fight about his relationship with Parker-Bowles, and she reveals that she’s aware the cufflinks he wears are a gift from his ex.

Parker-Bowles’ gift to Charles was real, the princess herself explained in Diana: In Her Own Words. “We were opening our diaries to discuss various things. Out comes two pictures of Camilla. And on our honeymoon, cufflinks arrive on his wrists. Two C’s entwined like the Chanel ‘C’. Got it. One knew exactly. So I said ‘Camilla gave you those didn’t she?’ He said ‘Yes, so what’s wrong? They’re a present from a friend,’” she recalled. “Boy, did we have a row. Jealousy, total jealousy. And it was such a good idea the two C’s but it wasn’t that clever.”

Additionally, photographer Ken Lennox said during ITV’s The Crown: Secrets of the Royals, that it was during the Australia trip he first saw the bumps in their marriage.