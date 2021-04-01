So close! Judges Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy and Ken Jeong came close to identifying Grandpa Monster during the Wednesday, March 31, episode of The Masked Singer. Plus, a new contestant named Crab joined the competition during the wildcard round.

Group B — made up of Grandpa Monster, Piglet, The Black Swan and The Chameleon — performed and offered fresh clues about themselves during the episode. Grandpa Monster went first with an energized rendition of Joan Jett’s “Bad Reputation.”

“I’ve always hated the sound of my singing voice, but being Grandpa Monster, it’s given me a new kind of confidence,” he teased. “I haven’t felt this free since the time I stranded myself in the wild, castaway just to see if I could survive. Left without food, water and shelter, I mean, I was terrified. There were wild creatures everywhere. It definitely was a challenge, but I made it out by the skin of my three teeth. And now I’m here to take on another challenge: securing that golden mask. I know I’m up against some stiff competition, but I’ve traveled the world and sold-out arenas.”

The stars also revealed their first celebrity crushes as further hints, with Grandpa Monster gushing over Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. “I like Dwayne Johnson ‘cause his muscles are huge, his head is shiny and he’s a star — in the ring and on the screen,” he said.

Piglet then teased a possible connection to Friday Night Lights with clues that involved football. “Clear eyes, full belly, can’t lose,” he quipped. However, some of the judges were convinced he was a former boy bander after his performance of Andy Grammer’s “Good to Be Alive (Hallelujah).” As for his crush, Piglet raved over Meg Ryan, revealing: “I’m a romantic. She’s the queen of rom-coms. It’s a match made in heaven.”

The Black Swan, who sang Shawn Mendes’ “In My Blood,” offered hints about reconnecting with the “person who gave me life and the confidence to start this journey” after previously severing ties. A nickel and a penny alluded to a sixth sense, while Ken speculated the person was on the path to redemption. Black Swan said of her crush, D’Angelo, “His voice and talent. He plays, like, every instrument. He’s just the one for me.”

Before he sang 50 Cent and Nate Dogg’s “21 Questions,” The Chameleon explained how he advocated for others, painting with a rainbow brush. Peaches signaled a possible connection to Georgia, although a cheese plate pointed the judges toward Wisconsin. While Chameleon’s crush was Salma Hayek — “I got a thing for hot ladies, and this chick right here is smoking” — guest host Niecy Nash speculated that she used to date the mystery man. “Oh, my God. I know who it is!” she declared. “I’m not even gonna say nothing.”

Crab arrived as the wildcard of the episode, performing Bill Withers’ “Ain’t No Sunshine” with great effect due to his raw vulnerability. He hinted at tragedy in his family and revealed his first crush as Janet Jackson, elaborating, “We grew up together on Good Times.”

Grandpa Monster was ultimately eliminated. Scroll through the gallery below to find out who was behind the mask and see the rest of the judges’ guesses!