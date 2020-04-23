‘The Masked Singer’ Unmasks Banana, Reveals Telling New Hints

Peeling away the hints! The judges were not surprised by the reveal on the Wednesday, April 22, episode of The Masked Singer.

During this week’s episode, the Frog and Kitty went head-to-head, followed by the Rhino and the Banana. The loser from each group then faced off in the smackdown round and the audience and judges voted one last time.

The Frog and the Kitty faced off first, with the Frog kicking off with a performance of Pitbull‘s “Fireball.” After flirting with guest judge Sharon Osbourne, the Frog revealed new hints in a backpack. The items in his bag included a “Thank God it’s Frogday” sign, a pair of sneakers and an ice cube tray.

Next up was the Kitty, who sang Cyndi Lauper‘s “True Colors.” The items inside her bag included a Pope hat and a dragon, as she told the judges the “clues should help grease up your gears.”

The Frog won the most votes between the pair — and then had to face the loser of the next round.

The Banana sang Bob Dylan’s “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door,” playing a piano at the start of his performance. The clues in his bag included a cat, a bottle of bug spray, a backstage pass, and a Nashville crew sign. He also revealed that he suffered a massive injury that makes him struggle to remember lyrics.

Rhino sang Justin Bieber and Dan + Shay’s “10,000 Hours” after revealing that he always puts pressure on himself to succeed. His bag hints included coal in Christmas stocking, a house, a Tennessee flag, a seal with a bow tie and music notes.

The Rhino won against the Banana which led to the smackdown round. Kitty sang Sia‘s “Unstoppable” while the Banana performed “Brick House” by Commodores. Unfortunately, the Banana was eliminated!

