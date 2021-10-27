'The Real World: Los Angeles' Cast Reunites in 'Homecoming' Trailer

What happens when people stop being polite and start getting real? The original cast of The Real World: Los Angeles will try to find out one more time on the new season of Homecoming.

Following The Real World Homecoming: New York, which aired earlier this year, Paramount+ will debut The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles, which reunites the cast of The Real World season 2 in the same house they lived in back in 1993.

The streaming platform revealed the first trailer for the show on Wednesday, October 27, and it looks like there will be just as much drama as there was nearly 30 years ago.

“I watched the New York season,” cast member Jon Brennan says. “Season 2 took it to another whole extreme.”

Onscreen text describes the L.A. crew as “the first cast who knew what reality TV meant,” referring to the fact that season 1 of The Real World had already aired by the time they moved into their Venice Beach bungalow.

“I don’t think we’ll be doing a lot of arguing,” Jon, 47, says during a confessional interview. “Will we?”

The Kentucky native’s prediction does not seem to be correct, because the trailer features many tears, bleeped-out curse words and hints at fights to come.

“I’ll apologize,” Glen Naessens tells Tami Roman at one point. “I know it doesn’t mean anything.”

Tami, 51, for her part, tells him to give up, saying, “You’re about to piss me off.”

In another scene, Jon tells an unidentified person, “I hate to see you leave like this,” indicating that at least one roommate might exit the house early.

As with The Real World Homecoming: New York, the L.A. cast will revisit clips from their original run on the MTV show, which is still the longest-running series in the network’s history.

“I’m still scared for that young man right now,” David Edwards while watching a video of himself involved in a fight during the 1993 season. (The castmates evicted the Washington, D.C. native, now 50, in episode 7 after a clash with Tami.)

Only two cast members from the original series, Aaron Behle and Dominic Griffin, will not be part of Homecoming.

In the years since their season of The Real World aired, some of the L.A. housemates have gone on to participate in other reality shows. Jon appeared on Road Rules: All Stars, while Beth Stolarczyk has participated in The Challenge and The Challenge: All Stars.

Tami, for her part, was a cast member on Basketball Wives and Basketball Wives LA on and off from 2010 to 2019.

The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles premieres on Paramount+ Wednesday, November 24.

