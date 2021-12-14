Alec Baldwin

Baldwin was the narrator of Anderson’s film. He played Jack Donaghy on 30 Rock from 2006 to 2013. He later played Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live from 2016 to 2020. He released his memoir, Nevertheless, in 2017, and has hosted the “Here’s the Thing” podcast since 2011. The Beetlejuice actor starred in the miniseries Dr. Death in 2021. That same year, Baldwin was involved in an incident on the set of the indie film Rust as a prop gun misfired, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. No charges were filed at the time, but police opened an investigation.

The Boss Baby star married Hilaria Baldwin (née Thomas) in 2012. They have six children: Carmen, Leonardo, Eduardo, Romeo, Rafael and Lucia. He also shares a daughter, Ireland, with ex-wife Kim Basinger, to whom he was married from 1993 to 2002.