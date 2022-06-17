How Was the Music Important?

After season 1 premiered, fans were quick to applaud The Summer I Turned Pretty for using Taylor Swift’s songs throughout the episodes.

During an interview with Tung, the actress told Us that the show’s approach to music was “perfect.”

Casalegno also weighed in on his favorite songs from the season. “I will say is there are some scenes between Jeremiah and Belly that have some pretty amazing music,” he told Us in June 2022. “I don’t know if it’s in the final cut, but those songs just like really hit the spot.”