Joe Exotic

The former Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park owner is serving a 22-year prison sentence for hiring a hitman to kill Baskin. In March 2020, Exotic filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Interior and the U.S. Federal Wildlife Service for more than $70,000 claiming that they added “generic tiger” to the endangered species list to target businesses like his. The animal enthusiast is also seeking an additional $15 million from his former business partner, Jeff Lowe, and several of his former colleagues for a claim that they planted evidence against him. Exotic is still married to his fifth husband, Dillon Passage.