’Top Chef All-Stars’ Cast Announced: See Who’s Returning for Season 17

Please pack your knives and … come back to the kitchen! Bravo revealed the competitors returning for its all-star season of Top Chef, premiering in 2020, on Tuesday, December 12.

Season 17 of the Emmy-winning series will return on March 19, and the competition will be fiercer than ever — with 15 Top Chef front runners, finalists and fan favorites from previous seasons competing for the coveted title.

Taking it back all the way to season 1 is chef Lee Anne Wong who made it to fourth place in San Francisco. She’ll be competing against season 6 veterans from Las Vegas, including Bryan Voltaggio (whose brother, Michael Voltaggio, ultimately took home the title), Kevin Gillespie and Jennifer Carroll. Bryan, for his part, is the only Top Chef contestant to also compete on Top Chef Masters. Watch out.

Carroll, 33, arguably has the most experience in the Top Chef kitchen. The Philadelphia native competed on season 6, the first round of All-Stars, and season 7 of Last Chance Kitchen. Could it finally be her turn?

Another competitor to watch out for (though, everyone is a force to be reckoned with) is Angelo Sosa. After first appearing on season 7, Sosa returned for All-Stars with Carroll, and came in sixth place. Richard Blais took home the title that season and has gone on to guest-judge the show several times. Hopefully he’ll make an appearance during season 17.

The show has taken its cheftestants all across the United States — and abroad for the finales — to explore the country’s various food scenes. This season, however, everything will come full circle in Los Angeles. Season 13 took place in the Sunshine State, as did season 1.

As usual, Padma Lakshmi has signed on to host and judge. During BravoCon in NYC last month, she shared via Bravo’s Instagram that the show had begun filming and she “can’t wait for you guys to see it.”

Head judge Tom Colicchio and judge Gail Simmons are also signed on for the upcoming season. People, Entertainment Weekly, and Food & Wine magazine revealed the cast exclusively.

Scroll through to see which cheftestants will be returning come March 19!