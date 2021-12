Joe Manganiello

Manganiello appeared on the HBO drama from 2010 to 2014 as werewolf Alcide Herveaux. During that time, he played Big Dick Richie in the Magic Mike films. He has since appeared in Rampage, Drunk Parents, Bottom of the 9th and voiced Hefty Smurf in Smurfs: The Lost Village. The stuntman also starred in The Spine of Night and Kaoti. The Pennsylvania native married Sofía Vergara in 2015.