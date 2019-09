Outstanding Lead in a Comedy

It was no easy feat to choose a favorite while watching these animals put on a show, but the award ultimately went to one funny feline — Pickles (@nathanthecatlady) ― for his countertop performance of The Beach Boys’ “Barbara Ann.” Owen the Brussels Griffon, Ella Bean a tiny pup and Esther the Wonder Pig trailed behind Pickles, but were just as adorable to watch.