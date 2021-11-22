‘1989’

The “I Bet You Think About Me” video also provided a few hints pointing at 1989, originally released in October 2014. The wedding cake included bird designs that looked very similar to the ones on the sweatshirt Swift wore on the cover of 1989, and it was red velvet. (The cake that Swift smashed in the “Blank Space” video was also red velvet.)

In an even more subtle clue, Swift used the phrase “go down a rabbit hole” during a November 2021 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, leading some fans to believe that she was making a veiled reference to the 1989 track “Wonderland.”